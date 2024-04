Marine services player Heidmar has become a technical manager as well, after welcoming Landbridge Ship Management (LBSM) to its operation.

LBSM, a technical manager of five VLCCs owned by the Huwell Group, has joined forces with Heidmar, the two companies said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, “Huwell … decided that Heidmar … is best situated to further develop and grow LBSM”.