Nordic American Tankers boss Herbjorn Hansson is talking up his company’s latest suezmax fixtures against a background of gains in the crude sector.

The founder and chief executive said his million-barrel vessel specialist is in an “excellent position”.

“Our most recent fixtures, all to major oil companies, are in the range of $40,000 to $70,000 per day,” he added.

NAT’s operating costs are only about $9,000 per day for each vessel, he added.