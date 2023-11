Hong Kong-listed Seacon Shipping continues to remain active in the sale and purchase market picking up two modern chemical and product tankers.

The shipowner has picked up the 16,788-dwt Enford and the Kenrick (both built 2012) from UK owner Union Maritime for $14m per ship, according to a regulatory filing.

The Guo Jinkui-led shipowner said it expects to take delivery of both vessels by 20 December 2023.