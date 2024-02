Nigeria’s giant new Dangote oil refinery is tendering for product tankers to load its first two export cargoes.

The move will help to allay fears of a drop in demand for clean vessels as the country seeks to be self-sufficient in refined oil.

A document seen by Reuters shows the 650,000-barrel per day plant will load a 65,000-tonne stem of low-sulphur fuel oil and a naphtha parcel of 60,000 tonnes.