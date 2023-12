A Norwegian-owned vessel came under fire in the Red Sea on Monday, just two days after Yemen’s Houthi regime threatened to widen its attacks off the country’s coasts to non-Israeli ships.

According to the US central command (CENTCOM), a projectile that appears to have been an anti-ship cruise missile hit the 20,000-dwt Strinda (built 2006).

The ship is listed as a Norwegian-flagged chemical tanker in the ownership of Bergen-based J Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi.