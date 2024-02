The Houthi regime in Yemen has vowed to continue targeting shipping in the Red Sea after the latest rocket attack on Thursday against a British-operated bulk carrier.

Crew reported an attack from a rocket which landed close to the 58,786-dwt Lycavitos (built 2007), some 160 km east of Aden. Shrapnel from the explosion caused only minor damage.

None of the crew on board the ship, operated by London-based Helikon Shipping Enterprises, was hurt.