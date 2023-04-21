In Europe’s brightly lit showrooms, salesmen buffing gleaming paintwork are preparing to sell some of the last few million petrol and diesel-fuelled cars to roll off the production line.

The year is 2033. Greenhouse gas emissions are on their way down, the carbon intensity of shipping has been cut and the future of global oil transportation is up for debate. Again.

While Germany successfully fought to keep the international combustion engine for zero-emission fuels, most new cars sold on the continent from 2035 will be electric-powered, according to the timetable set by Europe’s decision makers.