Hunter Group has raised NOK124m ($12m) in gross proceeds through a private placement of 70.9m new shares at the offer price of NOK1.75.

The placement attractated significant investor interest, and was more than two times oversubscribed, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to strengthen the working capital in connection with two three-year back-to-back charterparties on eco-design and scrubber fitted VLCCs, one of which was placed on subjects on 10 January at $51,000 per day.