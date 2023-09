Imperial Petroleum has acquired two secondhand tankers for an above-market total of $71m from sister tanker owners StealthGas and Stealth Maritime.

The New York-listed spinoff of StealthGas has bought StealthGas’ 113,000-dwt aframax tanker Stealth Haralambos (built 2009) and Stealth Maritime’s 50,700-dwt product tanker Aquadisiac (built 2008) with cash on hand.