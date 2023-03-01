Gatik Ship Management has bolstered its reputation as the world’s biggest tanker buyer since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as brokers link it to yet more purchases that boost its fleet size to new heights.

The Mumbai-based outfit is reportedly behind deals for the 105,500-dwt aframax Beks Indiana (built 2007) and 73,700-dwt LR1 La Boheme (built 2007).

No price has been disclosed for the two ships and their current owners — Beks Ship Management and Product Shipping & Trading — were not immediately available for comment.