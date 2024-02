New York-listed International Seaways is poised to swoop on six MR tankers owned by US private equity player Wayzata Investment Partners in a deal valued at $238m, tanker market sources said on Friday.

The Lois Zabrocky-led shipowner is to take in the 51,700-dwt series built in 2014 and 2015 in a deal that had tanker market sources on both sides of the Atlantic buzzing on Friday.