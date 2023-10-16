Iran has pushed back against plans at the International Maritime Organization for tighter restrictions on a shadow fleet of lightly regulated ships.

Iran said it supports controls on ship-to-ship transfers but has criticised the use of terms such as “dark shipping”, “illicit maritime trafficking”, and “fraud” in a proposed IMO resolution to be discussed later this year.

It says the resolution — prompted by a surge in STS transfers off European shores following the Russian invasion of Ukraine — strays from the “technical” remit of the IMO.