Three of the 20 ships added to the US blacklist this week called on a key Iranian port more than two years ago, according to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI).

The New York-based pressure group said it detected the 75,386-cbm Dolphin (built 1994) and the 45,000-dwt Forever Rich (built 2015) calling at Assaluyeh in late 2020, while the 45,000-dwt Yong Xin (built 2000) visited a floating production, storage and offloading vessel earlier in the year.