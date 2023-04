The US Navy has said a Swiss-controlled suezmax has been seized by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman.

The Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the 159,000-dwt Advantage Sweet (built 2012) in a statement on Twitter.

The Marshall Islands-flag tanker was intercepted on Thursday afternoon in international waters amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Satellite tracking data showed the ship just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, at the time.