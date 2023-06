Japan’s Nakagawa Bussan is said to be returning to K Shipbuilding, formerly STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, for small chemical tanker newbuildings.

Oil trader Nakagawa Bussan has contracted the South Korean yard to build two 6,600-dwt vessels to be delivered in the first half of 2025.

A shipbuilding source familiar with the deal said Nakagawa Bussan will pay about $21m each for the ships and K Shipbuilding will construct the two chemical tankers alongside its LR2 newbuildings.