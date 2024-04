John Fredriksen is getting a seat on International Seaways’ board.

The New York tanker giant announced two nominations to its board of directors on Wednesday, one of which — Kristian Johansen — was the result of negotiations with Fredriksen’s Seatankers Group.

“Kristian will bring extensive board and executive level experience from the global energy markets that are critical to [International Seaways],” board chairman Douglas Wheat said in a statement.