Frontline is to repay loans from major shareholder John Fredriksen as it refinances 24 of its tankers.

The Oslo-listed shipowner will also use cash from recent vessel sales to clear funding arranged with the tycoon to part-finance the $2.35bn acquisition of 24 VLCCs from Euronav last year.

Frontline said in its fourth quarter report that is in the process of refinancing eight suezmax tankers and 16 LR2s in deals worth around $900m.