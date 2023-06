Norwegian owner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has finalised a contract for three new next-generation vessels in China.

It has converted a letter of intent agreed in May at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding into a firm deal.

The ships represent the next iteration of its Cabu-class combination carriers, which can carry caustic soda solution, floating fertiliser and molasses, as well as all types of dry bulk commodities.