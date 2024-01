Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has halted Red Sea voyages due to the “escalating” security situation.

With attacks continuing from the Houthis in Yemen, the Oslo-listed owner said vessels will not use the Suez Canal until things improve.

In a trading update, the company said its Cabu ships that carry caustic soda and dry cargo ended the fourth quarter with an average rate of $36,110 per day.