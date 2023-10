Weaker tanker markets meant it was a mixed third quarter for Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) in terms of rates.

The Oslo-listed company said preliminary earnings figures show the Cabu caustic soda and dry bulk cargo ships averaging $37,134 per day.

This is up $2,630 from the second quarter and $3,130 higher than the mid-point of its guidance range, due mainly to higher caustic soda and dry bulk earnings.