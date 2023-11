Carbon levies will speed up the payback time of a major energy saving device retrofit of a Klaveness Combination Carriers vessel, the company argues.

The Norwegian company told analysts on a conference call that $4m was spent on the 80,500-dwt Cabu-type ship named Ballard (built 2017), which carries caustic soda and dry bulk.

The carrier is the first KCC vessel to adopt air lubrication, and one of the first in the tanker and bulker sectors, KCC said.