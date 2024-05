KNOT Offshore Partners played down the potential impact of the growing shuttle tanker newbuilding orderbook Wednesday, as it reported first quarter results.

The company said it was aware that up to six newbuildings had been placed recently with deliveries set to take place between 2006 and 2007.

Sponsor Knutsen NYK has ordered three new shuttle tankers to be chartered to Petrobras, while TradeWinds has reported that Greek owners Maran Tankers and Tsakos have both been linked to orders.