Two of KNOT Offshore Partners’ 18 shuttle tankers made their way into the conventional tanker market as the company looked to get its fleet back to work.

The New York-listed, Scotland-based shipowner said the 123,000-dwt Torill Knutsen (built 2013) and the 112,000-dwt Ingrid Knutsen (built 2013) both briefly exited the shuttle tanker market this year. The company had said last year that it might make such moves to cope with flagging demand.