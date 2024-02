Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has returned to Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Zhoushan Shipyard (Cosco Heavy Zhoushan) for more suezmax shuttle tanker newbuildings.

The shipowner, which has two 154,000-dwt shuttle tankers under construction at the Chinese shipyard for delivery in December 2024 and October 2025, has inked up to four more sister ship newbuildings.

KNOT's latest order is for three firm vessels plus an option for an additional ship.