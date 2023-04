Japan’s Kumiai Senpaku is said to be stepping up its presence in the asphalt and bitumen tanker market with a deal for a trio of newbuildings.

Market sources said Kumiai has contracted state-owned Chengxi Shipyard to build three 17,500-dwt tankers.

Kumiai’s president Nobutaka Mukae confirmed the newbuildings booked at Chengxi and said the vessels were ordered some time ago.

“One ship was inked in 2021 and two last year,” said Mukae.