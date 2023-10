Latsis company Latsco (London) believes changes to tanker trades caused by the war in Ukraine could be here to stay.

The UK-based chartering arm of Greece’s Latsco Shipping said in a filing to Companies House that the banning of Russian oil imports by the European Union and the price cap allowing sales elsewhere “unintentionally gave tanker operators a positive thrust to the commercial activities of their vessels and created changes in the oil trade that may become the new norm”.