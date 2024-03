Latsco Shipping of Greece is making a big push in the LR2 tanker segment with an order for a series of newbuildings at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The Latsis group, which is already listed with seven such vessels, is set to boost its fleet with a deal for four more, TradeWinds understands.

Shipbuilding sources said Latsco is behind the 115,000-dwt LR2 newbuilding quartet that HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering announced on 1 March.