Japan’s Lepta Shipping has returned to China’s Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co (Yamic), a tie-up between Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Japan’s Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, for more newbuildings.

Lepta, a joint venture between Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun and trading house Mitsui & Co, has ordered two 50,000-dwt product carriers to be delivered in 2026.

One shipbuilding source familiar with the deal said Lepta inked the contract early this month.