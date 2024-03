Lomar Shipping has already clawed back almost all the $160m it spent 17 months ago to buy six chemical product tankers from Germany’s Carl Buttner.

Nicholas Georgiou-led Lomar announced on Thursday it stands to earn a gross $132m from long-term charters it has agreed for four of these ships.

The fixtures concern the modern, ice-class tanker quartet that Lomar acquired from Carl Buttner in October 2022.