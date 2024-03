The good news keeps on coming for product tanker owners as price differentials and reroutings combine to boost freight earnings.

Clarksons Research noted firm tanker market trends, with average clean carrier rates rising 28% week on week to $48,371 per day, amid surging LR tanker markets in Asia.

LR2 earnings more than doubled on the Saudi Arabia to Japan route to $77,626 per day, the UK firm reported.