Last week’s Houthi missile hit on a Trafigura-chartered product tanker may be focusing more owners’ minds on giving the Red Sea a wide berth.

And buoyant freight rates will spike further the more vessels re-route on longer journeys, Clarksons Securities said.

The 110,000-dwt LR2 Marlin Luanda (built 2018) suffered a fire after the attack on Friday.