Maersk Tankers has confirmed its purchase of US pool operator Penfield Marine in a deal that creates one of the world’s largest tanker operations.

Under the deal, confirmed on Monday and previously reported by TradeWinds, the combined pool will manage some 240 vessels. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Maersk Tankers said the extra 83 Penfield-managed vessels will mesh with its existing fleet, adding new tanker sectors and strengthening the pool operator in new areas of the world.