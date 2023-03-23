Eva Birgitte Bisgaard is moving on from Maersk Tankers after roughly two and a half years as chief commercial officer.

The Danish pool operator said Bisgaard, a Norwegian, was stepping down and that the move was effective immediately.

“Under Eva Birgitte’s leadership, partners’ satisfaction with our services increased significantly. In particular, in a disrupted tanker market, we have maintained close dialogue with partners and launched new digital solutions to boost their vessels’ environmental and economic performance,” said chief executive Christian Ingerslev.