The Maersk Tankers buy up of Penfield Marine has turned the Copenhagen-based pool operator into a “one-stop shop” for all tankers segments except for VLCCs, CEO Tina Revsbech told TradeWinds.

The deal largely reverses the decline in numbers for the company’s pools since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Maersk Tankers’ product tanker pools fell from 220 vessels at the start of 2022 to around 150 in little more than a year after sales in the hot second-hand tanker market.