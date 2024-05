Soren Huscher is heading to Maersk Tankers, after resigning from Norden Tanker Pools earlier this month.

Maersk Tankers confirmed the move to TradeWinds, but would not comment on what his new job title will be.

“I’m proud to announce that I will join Maersk Tankers once my gardening leave is over” on 1 December, Huscher said in a LinkedIn update.