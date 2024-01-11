The suezmax tanker previously at the centre of an Iranian cargo seizure row involving the US has been boarded by military personnel between Iran and Oman, in an apparent tit-for-tat move by Tehran.

The 159,000-dwt St Nikolas (built 2011), formerly the Suez Rajan, was seized on Thursday morning by four to five unauthorised armed personnel, according to the UKMTO.

Maritime security company Diaplous Group said that a group of six people in military uniforms boarded the vessel, owned by Greece’s Empire Navigation.