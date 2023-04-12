The detention of a Russian tanker captain in a suspected oil smuggling case is the latest example of a growing global trend of criminalising seafarers, according to a union.

Alexey Smaznov was arrested on 28 February by authorities in Albania after his ship, the 37,500-dwt Grace Felix (built 2008), was held over alleged forged paperwork related to a ship-to-ship transfer of suspected Russian oil off the coast of Greece.

The Seafarers’ Union of Russia (SUR), which represents 77,000, members said the case was another “dramatic example of the criminalisation of seafarers which happens more and more often all over the world”.