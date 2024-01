Cyprus shipowner Pelagic Partners is taking a vigilant approach to Red Sea transits after a Houthi assault on a tanker near one of its own ships.

Managing director and co-founder Atef Abou Merhi told TradeWinds that the company’s 73,400-dwt LR1 tanker Pelagic Turbot (built 2009) was sailing southbound on 13 December when the 49,500-dwt MR Ardmore Encounter (built 2014) was attacked just 3.5