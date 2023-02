Canadian producer Methanex and Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) say they have completed the first ever net-zero journey across the Atlantic using bio-methanol.

The dual-fuel, 51,000-dwt methanol tanker Cajun Sun (built 2016) headed from Geismar in the US on 17 January and arrived in Antwerp, Belgium, on 4 February.

The ship is operated by Methanex subsidiary Waterfront Shipping and chartered from MOL.