Hafnia chief executive Mikael Skov has disputed Danish football club Hvidovre’s account of why he sold some of his shares in its holding company.

The BW Group company’s boss has reduced his stake to below 5% from between 10% and 15% in Hvidovre Holding, which controls 100% of the Superliga outfit.

Hvidovre Holding chairman Nicolai Mallet told Danwatch and Ekstra Bladet that Skov was asked to exit due to a Danish probe into shipments of oil from an Indian refinery with links to a sanctioned Russian entity.