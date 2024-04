A product tanker owned by Greece’s Minerva Marine ran aground at a Turkish oil terminal late on Tuesday but was quickly refloated.

The incident happened at 23:35 local time (21:35 GMT), the Turkish General Directorate for Shipping said in a social media post.

“The 46,900-dwt Minerva Antonia (built 2008) ran aground while departing from the Iskenderun Global Terminal,” it said.