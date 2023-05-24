Kuala Lumpur-based MISC Berhad says the tanker market outlook remains positive as the recent shift in trade patterns will support tonne-mile demand and the concerns over the possible disruption to the Russian crude flows have eased.

However, the company expects some moderation in overall average tanker rates in the coming months as the OPEC+ production curbs are likely to squeeze oil supply in the short term.

Firm tanker rates in the first quarter of 2023 despite seasonal softening in demand were credited by the company for the 62.3%