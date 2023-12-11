Days after Saudi Arabian owner Bahri was linked to a deal for two modern VLCCs, unidentified Middle Eastern interests are said to be moving on another vessel of the same type and age.

US and UK brokers reported rumours swirling around the 300,000-dwt Delos (built 2019), in the fleet of Embiricos family-controlled Aeolos Shipmanagement.

The scrubber-fitted, DSME-built vessel is said to be changing hands at $116m — far exceeding instant valuations from online data platforms VesselsValue and Signal Ocean.