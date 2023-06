A modern Japanese-owned VLCC has become the latest tanker to be snared by Singapore’s clampdown on shipping safety standards.

The 313,999-dwt Tenma (built 2018) was stopped by the city state on 5 June 2023, according to data from the Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control.

The Panama-flagged vessel was detained for ISM, fire safety and labour condition-related deficiencies, the Tokyo MOU PSC database showed.