Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Petrobras are teaming up to increase the use of a unique vessel design that could render shuttle tankers obsolete.

The Japanese owner’s Norwegian subsidiary Sealoading has chartered one of its two cargo transfer vessels (CTVs), the 6,500-gt Sealoader 2 (built 2019), to the Brazilian oil major after a successful trial.

The two companies will now start negotiations aimed at ordering a new CTV before the end of this year.