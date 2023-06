Danish oil and shipping group Monjasa has added to its tanker fleet to serve growing bunker markets.

The company said the ships will enter service in West Africa and the Middle East this month.

The 20,000-dwt Monjasa Thunder (built 2009) was bought as the Solando from Donsotank Rederi of Sweden.

Brokers put the price at $18.5m. VesselsValue assesses it as worth $14.9m now.

The tanker is flagged in Liberia.