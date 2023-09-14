Danish fuel and tanker group Monjasa is ready to supply South America with biofuels.
But the company is awaiting a broader pick-up in the use of the lower-carbon bunker blends following plenty of vessel trials.
Danish supplier brings green blend to Colombia and completes first Middle East VLGC refuelling
