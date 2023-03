Denmark’s Torm has added to its fleet again in a $97m deal for three secondhand MR2 tankers.

The Copenhagen-listed company said it has agreed to acquire 2013-built eco vessels for $48.5m in cash and 1.42m shares, equating to another $48.5m.

This gives a price per ship of $32.3m. The seller has not been named.

This week, TradeWinds reported that Danish owner Navigare Capital sold the 51,000-dwt Navigare Pars (built 2012) for $32m as MRs continued to change hands at a rapid rate.