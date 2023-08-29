Gibson Shipbrokers says product tankers are likely to benefit from a drop in Californian crude demand.
But long-term, the state looks set to be a test case for the transition away from oil in advanced economies, the shipbroker believes.
US state will need to bring in more refined products, as well as biofuel
