Global pools manager and shipowner Navig8 is speaking out upon delivery on Thursday of the first of six “eco” MRs to be delivered this year from its programme at China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

In a statement to TradeWinds on Thursday, Navig8 is touting the fuel efficiencies and emissions reduction to be realised in operation of the 50,000-dwt Navig8 Excel.

“These MR vessels are fully equipped and with emissions-reducing technologies and intelligence tools that enable the comprehensive collection and analysis of numerous data points related to our operations,” said Navig8 chairman Gary Brocklesby.